Barpeta Man Arrested for Demanding Money in CM Vigilance Name

The Barpeta Police on Saturday night arrested Anup Kumar Das, a resident of Dibrugarh, for allegedly extorting money in the name of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Department.

According to reports, Das demanded ₹1 lakh from Mohammad Akram, a resident of Chenga in Barpeta district, claiming it was on behalf of the CM Vigilance. The accused reportedly stayed at his in-law's home in Mirza while making the demand.

In a separate case, the Crime Branch had on 6th September arrested two fraudsters accused of running a large-scale cyber fraud racket. The accused, identified as Dipankar Das of Nagarbera and Ranjit Kashyap alias Ranjit Tayung, were apprehended from the Garchuk area.

Police said the duo had been luring victims with promises of easy loans, opening multiple bank accounts under different names, and siphoning off huge sums of money. In one case alone, they allegedly duped a man of ₹78 lakh.