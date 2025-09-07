Crime Branch Busts Cyber Fraud Racket in Guwahati, Two Arrested

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Crime Branch has arrested two fraudsters accused of duping people with fake loan offers and siphoning off crores of rupees. The accused, identified as Dipankar Das of Nagarbera and Ranjit Kashyap alias Ranjit Tayung, were apprehended from the Garchuk area late last night.

According to police, the duo had been running a well-organized cyber fraud racket. They lured victims with promises of easy loans, opened multiple current accounts under different names, and used them to swindle huge amounts of money. In one case alone, the duo reportedly cheated a man of ₹78 lakh.

The Crime Branch, which had registered case no. 11/25 in connection with the racket, launched an investigation leading to their arrest. During the operation, a massive cache of incriminating materials was seized from the possession of the accused.

The seized items are 34 ATM cards, 25 bank passbooks, 27 cheque books, 23 identity cards, 3 scanners, 8 SIM cards, two laptops, 2 notebooks, 2 purses, 3 seal pads.

Police revealed that the racket had forged documents belonging to at least 79 individuals. The arrested men were also found to have opened current accounts in the names of unsuspecting people and sold them to cybercrime networks for carrying out large-scale frauds.

Notably, the duo is also wanted in connection with several cases in Telangana, indicating the wide reach of their criminal operations.

