Barricades Breached, Chaos Unfolds at Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey

While millions of fans gathered to pay their final respects to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the solemn occasion descended into chaos as a section of miscreants disrupted the proceedings.

Reports from the scene stated that a group of troublemakers, seemingly intent on creating unrest, climbed nearby hills and shouted slogans, while others tore down banners and posters commemorating the artist. The atmosphere quickly turned tense, marring what was meant to be a dignified farewell.

The police struggled to regain control, resorting to multiple rounds of baton charges to disperse the agitators. Eyewitnesses noted that barricades set up to manage the large crowds were breached, causing significant disruption to the arrangements made by the administration for the smooth conduct of Zubeen Garg’s last journey.

Despite the turmoil, the majority of attendees maintained their composure, continuing to pay homage to the singer whose music touched hearts across Assam and beyond. Authorities are now assessing the situation and reviewing security lapses to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Many fans expressed shock and disappointment at the disruption, calling for stricter measures to ensure that public events honouring prominent figures are protected from such acts of provocation.

Local leaders and cultural organisations have condemned the violence, emphasising that Zubeen Garg’s legacy should be celebrated peacefully. They have urged the community to come together in mourning rather than allow a few troublemakers to overshadow the final farewell of an artist whose songs have been a unifying thread for generations.