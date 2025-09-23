Zubeen Garg’s Ashes to Reach Delhi for Final Tribute Before Ganga Immersion

General Secretary of the Assam Association Delhi, Sushubhan Talukdar, announced that arrangements have been made to carry the late singer and Assam's icon Zubeen Garg's ashes to Delhi, where fans, admirers, and the Assamese community in Delhi will be given an opportunity to pay their final respects.

The ashes will be placed at the Srimanta Sankaradev Bhavan in Delhi, the cultural hub of the Assamese diaspora.

After the tribute in Delhi, the ashes will be taken to Haridwar, where they will be immersed in the sacred waters of the Ganga. This symbolic act will mark the completion of Garg’s final journey, connecting the soul of Assam’s ‘heartthrob’ with the eternal flow of the holy river.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death has left the people of Assam and the wider Northeastern region in collective mourning. Vigils, cultural tributes, and processions have been held across towns and cities, with lakhs of fans pouring out their grief.

The ashes are expected to arrive in Delhi tomorrow, and preparations are underway at Sankaradev Bhavan to ensure that admirers can pay homage in a solemn and organised manner.

The emotional journey from Assam to Delhi, and finally to Haridwar, underlines the scale of Zubeen Garg’s influence—stretching far beyond his home state, into the hearts of people across India and the world.

ALSO READ: A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Eternal: Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites Performed