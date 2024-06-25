Basistha Assault: DCP Mrinal Deka To Lead Probe Into Cops Thrashing Youth

Mrinal Deka, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) has been handed over the investigation of the incident involving the brutal physical assault on a young man by three Assam Police personnel.
Deka has been directed to submit the investigation report to the Commissioner of Police (CP) within seven days, sources said.
Notably, the three Assam Police personnel named Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli; and a constable named Kalpajyoti Neog allegedly brutally physically assaulted a young man in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Monday night. Reportedly, the three accused cops appeared in the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati's office on Tuesday.
According to sources, the police officials were bathing in the Basistha River, and were in an intoxicated state.
The incident resulted in the victim youth suffering fractures in both legs and being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for urgent medical treatment. Reports also indicate that the officials attacked Rina Khakhlary and injured Ratul Nath by breaking his fingers during the altercation.