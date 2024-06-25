Guwahati: CRPF Jawan Killed By Wife, Her Lover After Being Caught

A brutal incident of murder over infidelity unfolded in Guwahati where a wife was accused of killing her husband after he caught her with her partner. The matter was reported on Tuesday from the Kahilipara locality and the police has arrested the accused wife.
As per reports, the husband, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, was mostly posted in neighbouring state of Manipur. Identified as Ditumoni Haloi, he belonged to Tihu town in Assam. He lived along with his wife Hiramoni Haloi and their two children in a rented space at the Adarshapur area of Kahilipara in Guwahati.
After being caught, the wife conspired with her lover to kill the husband. They reportedly locked the room, overpowered and strangulated him leaving him dead, according to the statements of the two children recorded by the police.
The deceased was a part of the 175 Battalion deployed in Manipur. When he was out on duty, the wife would engage in relationships outside of their marriage. She had developed a relationship with another man recently, whose identity is not known yet.
However, on Monday, Ditumoni reportedly returned home on a leave to find Hiramoni with her lover. The encounter proved fatal for him in the end.
Meanwhile, the couple's two sons narrated before the police about how their father was killed. According to their statement, their mother and her partner together committed the crime. Moreover, the duo used a bath towel to strangulate him and when he was unresponsive, they took the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the children said.
The city police have arrested Hiramoni for conspiring and killing her husband and launched a search for the lover, believed to be an accomplice in the murder.