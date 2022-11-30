Guwahati: Basistha Flyover Worker Electrocuted to Death

Guwahati News

Pratidin Bureau

A worker died in the six-lane construction site in Basistha Chariali due to electrocution on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kuraban Ali hailing from Goalpara.

A contractor, identified as Ramzan Ali, bought him to Guwahati to work on the construction of flyover at Basistha Chariali.

The deceased was working on road protector of the flyover.

Meanwhile, family members of Kuraban have lodged a complaint at the Basistha Police Station and Ramzan Ali has been arrested in connection to the incident.

