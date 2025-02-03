Basistha Police Nab ATM Fraudster, Recover Stolen Card & Mobiles

The Basistha Police have apprehended an ATM fraudster accused of operating a network of scams, sources said on Monday.

The fraudster has been identified as Loftor Rahman, alias Rocky. He was reportedly arrested from Boragaon. As per sources, the accused was involved in multiple ATM fraud cases and operating a network of scams.

During the arrest, police recovered an ATM card belonging to a lady named Kiran Mahanta, a victim of fraud, along with two mobile phones from the accused. Authorities believe Rocky was a key figure in orchestrating several ATM fraud schemes across the city.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about his fraudulent activities.