Guwahati Police Bust Major ATM Fraud Racket, Five Arrested

The Basistha Police in Guwahati successfully busted a major ATM fraud racket, arresting five individuals allegedly involved in financial scams.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asif Iqbal Hussain, Sahil Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Dewan Azlan Haris, and Abdul Azad.

During the operation, police seized 17 ATM cards from various banks, two motorcycles, and two iPhones, which were allegedly used in fraudulent activities. The gang is suspected of tricking unsuspecting customers and withdrawing money illegally using stolen or cloned ATM cards.

Police believe the arrested individuals may be part of a larger network involved in financial fraud.

Further investigation is on.

Last year, a police team from Gorchuk Police Station in Guwahati city, led by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, raided a lodge at Boragaon which led to the discovery of a group of cyber fraudsters who were involved in criminal activities related to the operation of "Mule Bank Accounts." These accounts were being used to transfer money looted by cybercriminals from unsuspecting victims.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused persons targeted needy individuals, convincing them to open current or savings bank accounts. They would obtain all related banking documents such as passbooks, ATM cards, and cheque books, promising a handsome profit in return. After collecting these documents, the gang would hand them over to another group involved in cybercrimes.

Each account opened in this manner fetched the fraudsters INR 1,00,000, while the account holder received 20% of the total amount transacted.

