Basistha Temple To Light Up With 1 Lakh Diyas For Ram Mandir Consecration On Jan 22

In a unique undertaking, a group of youths from Guwahati's Basistha have resorted to light up the historic Basistha Temple with one lakh diyas to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.
This is the latest in line of unique attempts to commemorate a historic event in the establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya amid long-standing disapproval.
Moreover, the initiative is not backed by any party or organization and is solely being run by young men and women of the locality.
Speaking to our reporters, they said that preparations are going well and mentioned about a counter that they have set up at Basistha Chariali where people can come and donate materials for the big event.
Many people have come forward and have helped them with what they need, said the youths.
Ahead of the big event scheduled to be held on January 22, Basistha Temple is also undergoing a makeover and will be beautifully decorated with flowers, they added.