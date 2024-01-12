Who is Mohit Pandey? Here’s all about the young priest selected for the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony

More about Mohit Pandey's Educational Background and Expertise

In the 2020–21 academic year, Pandey enrolled in the BA (Shastri) program at SVVU after completing his Class X education at Ghaziabad's Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth. His academic journey showcases a commitment to Vedic studies, culminating in his current pursuit of a Ph.D.

Acharya Nityananda of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth emphasized the institute's mission to impart religious knowledge and rituals to students, aiming to secure a better future for them. Mohit Pandey's achievements stand as a testament to the success of this educational philosophy.

Pandey's extensive knowledge extends to the Samaveda, where he spent seven years studying the religion and customs of Dudheshwar Veda Vidyapeeth. This dedication has made him not just a priest but a scholar of ancient traditions.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration

As the consecration date of the Ram temple approaches, excitement and anticipation fill the air. With the completion of the sanctum sanctorum by December's end, the stage was set for the grand ceremony on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are expected to grace the occasion.

The Ram Mandir Trust faced the daunting task of selecting 20 priests from over 3,000 candidates. These chosen priests, including Mohit Pandey, hold significant responsibilities and must adhere to specific clauses. Over 6,000 invitation cards have been sent for the consecration ceremony, signifying the historical and cultural significance of this event.