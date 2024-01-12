Who is Mohit Pandey? Here’s all about the young priest selected for the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony

Who is Mohit Pandey? You must have heard this name at least once in the past 2–3 months. Mohit Pandey is a 22-year-old Vedic studies prodigy who has been chosen as one of the 29 priests who will carry out the holy rites at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mohit Pandey's journey from a Vedic student in Ghaziabad to becoming a priest at the Ayodhya Ram temple exemplifies the importance of dedicated education, rigorous training, and a deep commitment to spiritual practices. As the consecration date draws near, the nation awaits the positive impact Mohit Pandey is set to bring to the holy complex of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, 2024.
Rigorous Selection Process: 29 out of 3000 priests finalized for the grand ceremony
Young Vedic Studies Prodigy Mohit Pandey is selected as one of the 29 priests
Intensive Training: Pandey Prepares for Grand Consecration Ceremony.
Pandey underwent a rigorous selection process out of 3,000 applicants from across India, showcasing his command over Sanskrit and the nuanced pronunciation required for worshipping the deity. After seven years of dedicated study at Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, he furthered his education at Tirupati's Venkateswara Vedic University, where he pursued a Master's degree (Acharya) and is currently preparing for his Ph.D. His alma mater, Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, takes pride in his selection, with Mahant Narayan Giri,the head priest of the Dudheshwar Nath temple.
It’s a matter of great pride for us that our student has been chosen as a priest at the Ayodhya Ram temple. We trained him here for 10 long years
Before officially assuming his role as a priest, Pandey, along with 200 others, is undergoing an intensive six-month training program. This period aims to equip the chosen priests with the requisite knowledge and rituals, ensuring they are well-prepared for the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024.
In the 2020–21 academic year, Pandey enrolled in the BA (Shastri) program at SVVU after completing his Class X education at Ghaziabad's Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth. His academic journey showcases a commitment to Vedic studies, culminating in his current pursuit of a Ph.D.
Acharya Nityananda of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth emphasized the institute's mission to impart religious knowledge and rituals to students, aiming to secure a better future for them. Mohit Pandey's achievements stand as a testament to the success of this educational philosophy.
Pandey's extensive knowledge extends to the Samaveda, where he spent seven years studying the religion and customs of Dudheshwar Veda Vidyapeeth. This dedication has made him not just a priest but a scholar of ancient traditions.
As the consecration date of the Ram temple approaches, excitement and anticipation fill the air. With the completion of the sanctum sanctorum by December's end, the stage was set for the grand ceremony on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are expected to grace the occasion.
The Ram Mandir Trust faced the daunting task of selecting 20 priests from over 3,000 candidates. These chosen priests, including Mohit Pandey, hold significant responsibilities and must adhere to specific clauses. Over 6,000 invitation cards have been sent for the consecration ceremony, signifying the historical and cultural significance of this event.