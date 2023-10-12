Batadrava PS Arson: Leena Doley Among 17 Cops To Appear For Probe Today

Former Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Leena Doley and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dipti Mali on Thursday arrived in Guwahati to appear before the one-person investigating committee in connection with the Batadrava Police Station arson case in Assam.
They were among 17 police officials ordered by the department of home and political affairs of the state government to appear before the investigating officer.
According to the information received, the department issued orders to the then Nagaon SP Leena Doley, former additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dhruba Bora, Nirupam Hazarika, DSP Tridip Pratim Kungbang, Dipti Mali, Durlabh Chandra Das and former Kaliabor SDPO Mrinmoy Das among 17 others to appear before the committee headed by the additional chief secretary, Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi today.
On May 21, 2022, the death of an inmate inside Batadrava Police Station sparked massive outrage among the locals, an unruly section of which had an altercation with the police officials at the premises, before setting to fire the police station.
The deceased was identified as one Safiqul Islam. In the wake of the arson incident, Batadrava Police had razed the Salonabari situated house of Islam to the ground.
A one-man committee had been formed to investigate the mysterious conditions which led to the death of Safiqul Islam while in police custody.
All 17 police officials linked to the matter were subsequently asked to appear before additional chief secretary Joshi at the meeting hall in the chief minister's block at the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.
Good news! Pratidin Time is now on WhatsApp Channels. To get the latest news updates, click here.