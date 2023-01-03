Batadrava PS Arson: Cop's Action Against Accused To Be Probed

A high-level committee has been formed to look into the police action against the accused in the Batadrava Police Station arson case that shook Assam in 2022.

This was informed in the High Court by the Advocate General of the Assam government. The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary of Assam.

The Assam government informed the court that action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the court has asked the government to look into the matter of a payable financial compensation to the victim. Moreover, the government has also been directed to submit a report mentioning the action taken against the guilty officials.

It may be noted that on May 21, 2022, the Nagaon district administration initiated an eviction drive at Batadrava after the incidents of violence in the region in the previous days.

The Batadrava police station was set on fire by locals enraged by the custodial death of one person lodged at the police station.

As many as three residences, belonging to some of the prime accused in violent outbursts that led to unruly scenes at the Batadrava police station, were razed to ground.

According to reports, media persons were not allowed near the site of the eviction drive. Meanwhile, the district administration did not immediately provide a reason behind the eviction.