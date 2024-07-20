Bengaluru Police Capture Suspected Child Sexual Offender in Guwahati

A team from Hal Police Station in Bengaluru has apprehended a youth in Guwahati who was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Karnataka.
The suspect, identified as Anwar Hussain, a resident of Hailakandi district in Assam, was reportedly hiding in Guwahati after the crime.
Following the assault, which occurred in Bengaluru, a case (505/24) was registered at the Hal Police Station. A search operation was launched to locate and arrest the suspect. On Saturday, Anwar Hussain was detained in the Last Gate locality of Guwahati.
The Bengaluru police have produced Anwar Hussain before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court and have requested his transit remand for further legal proceedings.