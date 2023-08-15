Bhabesh Kalita Unfurls Tricolor Upside Down at BJP HQ in Guwahati

In a major goof-up, the national flag was unfurled in an inverted manner at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters in Guwahati on Tuesday by party president of Assam unit Bhabesh Kalita.
While the country is celebrating 76 years of Independence Day by hoisting the tricolor in the homes, offices and others, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita hoisted the national flag without knowing that it was set upside down. However, later it was fixed after they noticed that it had been hoisted in an inverted manner.
Speaking to reporters on this goof-up, Kalita said, "The workers to placed the flag for hoisting didn't know that it was set upside down. This is why, it was unfurled in an inverted manner without our knowledge."
The incident has stirred controversy with several people criticizing him of hoisting the flag in inverted manner on this day as it was BJP-led government who launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to invoke the feeling of patriotism and promote awareness about our national flag.
As per the dos and don’ts of hoisting the national flag, it is to be noted that the person who is hoisting the flag to make sure the flag is not hoisted in invested manner, which is the saffron part of the flag should fly high.