‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Dos and Don’ts of Hoisting The National Flag

The city of Guwahati is already filled with the display of national flag outside people’s residences, roadside shops and vehicles as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign officially kicked-off on Saturday.

Under the aegis of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign aims to get citizens of India to unfurl the tricolor flag at their homes. The campaign will continue till August 15 as part of the celebration of 75th Independence Day.

Markets in the city have been filled since August heralded with people rushing to buy the tricolor flag ahead of Independence Day.

However, with this patriotic spirit it is important to note the dos and don’ts of hoisting the national flag.

Where, who, when and how can we hoist the tiranga?

· The national flag can be hoisted on all occasions at all places without disrespecting its dignity and honour.

· Overruling clause XI of paragraph 2.2 of Part II of the Flag Code of India, where it was stated to unfurl the national flag after sunset only, the new rule states, “where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of the member of the public, it may be flown day and night.”

· It is to be noted that the person who is hoisting the flag to make sure the flag is not hoisted in inverted manner, which is the saffron part of the flag should fly high.

· Any person, organization or educational institution can hoist the flag on all occasions and days without any restrictions of time and day.

· The flag should not be flown on any vehicles except on the vehicles of dignitaries such as President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or others who hold high honorary places. However, it is witnessed that many people display the flag on their vehicles without being aware about the restrictions.