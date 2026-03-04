Bharalumukh Flyover to Open Today; Named After Ex-Law Minister Dinesh Goswami

The flyover at Guwahati’s Bharalumukh junction will be opened for the public on Wednesday as construction works have been completed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. The project has been completed ahead of its anticipated date of opening, with Sarma previously expecting it to be opened by March 10.

During an inspection last month, he had said that the construction was expected to be over soon, and by March 10, it would be opened for the public. Meanwhile, he also said that the flyover will be named after political stalwart and former Union Minister of Law and Justice, late Dinesh Goswami.

In a live address on social media, the Assam Chief Minister mentioned about its inauguration. He said, “We will inaugurate the flyover connecting Bharalumukh and Shantipur. We have decided to name it after former Asom Gana Parishad leader and former law minister of India, Dinesh Goswami, as a tribute to him.”

“He was a major force in politics, representing in the national political landscape. Dinesh Goswami was the person who changed the share of central grants and aids for Assam from a 70-30 percentage share to a 90-10 percentage share. Because of that, even today, the developmental loans that we take, the Union government repays 90 per cent of it, and the Assam government has to repay only 10 per cent,” Sarma added.

He further said, “As far as I have seen, he had a huge influence on the politics and shaping of Assam. As such, we are very happy to name it after him.”

Flyover Figures

Notably, the Y-shaped flyover at Bharalumukh has been constructed with the aim of easing the traffic congestion witnessed at the junction. The project, built at approximately Rs 100 crore, has led to the permanent closure of the railway gate number 9, with commuters getting an alternate route.

According to reports, the entire flyover is close to 1.2 kilometres in length. The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate it today at around 5:30 pm.

