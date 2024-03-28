Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP, Himanta Gives "Guarantee"

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join BJP in the early months of 2025, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, claiming it to be "Himanta's guarantee".
Asked about Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, he was of the opinion that Borah will join the BJP soon. "By January-February, 2025, Bhupen Borah will join BJP. This is Himanta's guarantee," he said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, "We will bring him to make him a minister in the Assam cabinet. If required, he will become the chief minister someday."
"If anyone from Congress harbours hopes of becoming the chief minister someday, they should join BJP," he added.
Speaking to media persons at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati today, the Assam CM said, "Rakibul Hussain should present whatever facts he has with him."
"However, I can say that the animals in Kaziranga will be safe and very happy if he goes to Delhi. Moreover, I will be able to take out many personnel in Kaziranga for security purposes and deploy them elsewhere," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, commenting on Miyas, a hot-topic to play politics around in Assam, the Assam CM again renounced votes of the community.
He said, "We do not want Miya votes. However, these Miya votes will also be in favour of the BJP by 2026," referring the state assembly elections.