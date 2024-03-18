Bhupen Borah Accuses BJP of Model Code of Conduct Violation In Assam
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India to complain about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.
The Model code of Conduct for the upcoming general elections came into force on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha poll dates. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar requested parties to uphold decorum during political campaigning.
In his complaint, Bhupen Borah pointed out that the BJP unit in Assam is yet to take off advertisements and publicity materials with the photographs of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.
He stated that it is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct, requesting the polling commission to step in and take appropriate action.
"This is to bring to your notice that despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the Government of Assam has not yet removed advertisements and publicity material with the photographs of PM, CM, etc. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. You are hereby requested to take appropriate action immediately," wrote the Assam Congress chief.
According to the ECI's Model Code of Conduct, issuing advertisements at the cost of public exchequer in official mass media or the misuse of it during elections which may influence voters should be avoided.
"Issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided," the ECI's guideline states.
It may be noted that the ECI on Saturday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and ending on June 1. 543 Lok Sabha seats will head to polls with voting in Assam being held across three phases - April 19, April 26, and May 7. Couting of votes will take place on June 4.