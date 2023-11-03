Bhutan King's Maiden Visit to Assam Begins Today

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will arrive in Guwahati on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Assam.
According to sources, the king will arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by a special flight this morning.
He will first visit the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hill in the city and then hold interactions with people of the Bhutanese community at a city hotel, where the monarch will also be staying, sources said.
The king will be attending a dinner hosted by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in his honour later today.
The Bhutan King is slated to attend various programmes and also visit the Kaziranga National Park. According to sources, after spending the first day in Guwahati with various engagements, he will go to Kaziranga on Saturday. The king will then spend a night there too and then proceed to New Delhi from Jorhat on Sunday for the next leg of the India trip.
In regard to the king’s visit, the deputy commissioner of police, traffic in Guwahati issued directives restricting the movement of certain vehicles so as to ensure safety of the public, especially children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled people on the roads and to give free passage to emergency vehicles.