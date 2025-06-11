Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City Delegation Visits Assam Royal Global University

A nine-member delegation from Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City, currently visiting Assam, engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior officials of Assam Royal Global University (RGU) in Guwahati on Wednesday. The high-level dialogue aimed to explore opportunities for academic and developmental collaboration between the two neighbouring regions.

The Bhutanese delegation met with RGU Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) A.K. Buragohain, Emeritus Professor and Chair of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity Prof. (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury, along with other senior members of the university’s leadership.

Discussions centred around the shared cultural and geographical ties between Assam and Bhutan, while also highlighting potential avenues for enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people connectivity. Both sides discussed the potential benefits arising from stronger collaboration, including avenues for economic growth fostered through the unique opportunities presented by Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Dasho Tashi Wangyal, representing the Bhutanese team, expressed optimism about Assam’s development trajectory. He noted the state’s transition from a history of militancy to an era marked by stability, growth, and vibrant entrepreneurial activity. He credited the state’s political leadership for its strategic vision and praised the proactive spirit of Assam’s youth in embracing skill development as a tool for advancement.

Welcoming the team of delegates, Dr AK Pansari, Chancellor of RGU, invoked the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," meaning "The world is one family." Dr. Pansari emphasised that collaborations in the education sector would significantly contribute to human resource development across the region.

Before the formal interaction, the Bhutanese delegates were taken on a detailed tour of the Royal Global University campus, where they were introduced to the institution’s academic infrastructure, research capabilities, and student facilities.

The Bhutanese delegation included prominent figures such as Dasho Karma Tshiteem, Dasho Arun Kapur, Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Jigme Thinlye Namgyal (Consul General, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General), and Sangay Wangdi, among others.

