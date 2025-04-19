Bhutan King Visits Jogighopa's International Multimodal Logistics Park Site

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the site of the under-construction International Multimodal Logistics Park in Jogighopa, located in Assam's Bongaigaon district, earlier today. The royal helicopter landed at approximately 8:30 AM.

Ahead of the monarch’s arrival, security arrangements were significantly tightened. A large security contingent from Bhutan had also arrived in advance to ensure smooth proceedings.

The visit held added significance as the Jogighopa facility is India’s first International Multimodal Logistics Park. Once completed, the project is expected to usher in a new era of trade and connectivity with neighbouring countries, especially Bhutan and Bangladesh, paving the way for stronger regional economic cooperation.

