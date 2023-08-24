Bicycle Theft Foiled: WGPD Nabs Individual with 5 Bicycles at Gauhati University Campus

A WGPD team from Jalukbari Outpost successfully apprehended an individual in a red-handed theft attempt of a bicycle within the Gauhati University campus.
The individual identified as Ganesh Das was apprehended followed by a swift response from law enforcement.
Subsequent inquiries revealed an even more extensive operation, as four additional bicycles were discovered in Das's possession.
The incident sheds light on the vigilance of the authorities and the necessity of maintaining security within educational institutions.
The prompt action taken by the WGPD team underscores their commitment to safeguarding the community and preventing such thefts from disrupting the campus environment.