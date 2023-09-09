Bid to Enter Record Books: Assam Govt Attempts to Create Longest Spiral of Saplings

The Assam Government organized a special event as part of an attempt to enter into the record books by planting the longest line of potted seedlings arranged in spiral pattern in a 22 km line with 3.5 lakh saplings.
The event organized in Guwahati on Saturday is part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan which has kick-started today and is slated to conclude on September 19.
Today’s event was the first among the nine different attempts of the state government to create a Guinness World Record.
Assam cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ajanta Neog, Sanjoy Kishan along with the Additional Chief Secretary Sri Ravi Shankar Prasad, PCCF & HoFF Mahendra Kumar Yadava, Kamrup Metro DC Pallav Gopal Jha were present at the occasion. Guinness World Records official Prabin Patel and other dignitaries were also present at the event held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati’s Khanapara today.
Speaking at the event, Environment and Forest Minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “Today we are looking to create a Guinness World Record of over 22 km long line of seedlings in a spiral pattern with over 3.20 lakh saplings. Tomorrow we will distribute over 3.20 lakh saplings among the people and it will also create the Guinness World Record for the largest saplings distribution. We are aiming to create a total of nine Guinness World Records and we will plant over 1 crore saplings in a single day on September 17.”
Notably, the Assam Government is set to make nine different Guinness World Records during the mega plantation drive and four new world records while breaking five old world records in this month.