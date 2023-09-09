Bid to Enter Record Books: Assam Govt Attempts to Create Longest Spiral of Saplings

Speaking at the event, Environment and Forest Minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “Today we are looking to create a Guinness World Record of over 22 km long line of seedlings in a spiral pattern with over 3.20 lakh saplings. Tomorrow we will distribute over 3.20 lakh saplings among the people and it will also create the Guinness World Record for the largest saplings distribution. We are aiming to create a total of nine Guinness World Records and we will plant over 1 crore saplings in a single day on September 17.”