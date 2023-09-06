Assam Set to Make Another 9 World Records Attempt; Know How

After making three world records, Assam Government is all set to attempt to make another nine world records in September this year.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his government is on the verge of making nine different Guinness World Records during the mega plantation drive adding that it will make four new world records while breaking five old world records in this month.
The chief minister informed that the programme of Amrit Brikshya Andolan will be held from September 9 to 17.
Although some categories will be new, in some existing categories, the state government will make the attempts to improve the existing records.
The new records will include:
Largest line/spiral of sapling to be made on September 9 at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati
Most pledges taken to plant trees and protect them. So far, 47,34,465 people have registered themselves in the Amritv Brikshya Andolan.
Largest nature conservation lesson in online mode on September 11
Most trees planted by a team in 24 hours on September 14 in Udalguri.
Meanwhile, the existing records that are on the verge to be broken by the state government are:
Largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue on September 10 at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This will break the record of Uttar Pradesh which distributed 76,824 seedlings.
Most trees planted in one hour on September 15 in Dibrugarh. This will break the record of Turkey where 3,03,150 saplings were planted in one hour.
Largest planted tree mosaic on September 16 in Digboi breaking the record of Turkey having 21825.74 square meters.
Largest photo album of people planting trees on September 17 breaking the record of Turkey. The registered individuals will upload photographs of them planting trees on the portal.
Most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour on September 17 in Sivasagar. This will break the record of Bhutan that planted 49,672 saplings.
The chief minister further informed that delegates of Guinness World Records has already arrived in Assam.