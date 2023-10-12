Big Breaking: Youth Killed as Miscreants Open Fire in Guwahati's Khanapara

In a shocking incident, a youth sustained severe bullet injuries evening near the Koinadhora area in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to eyewitnesses, the youth was riding his bike when armed miscreants on a scooty (two-wheeler vehicle) followed him and shot one round at point-blank range into his chest and fled the area.
The injured youth identified as Anjan Nath is a resident of Latakata locality in Guwahati city.
Nath was immediately rushed to Metro Hospital in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality under critical condition, however, he was later declared as brought dead by the resident doctors of the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh along with Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah reached the spot to take stock of the situation.