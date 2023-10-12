Unknown Group ‘Bhomse’ Threatens CM Sarma with Posters in Assam

A group of unidentified miscreants threatened Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through posters on Thursday.
According to preliminary reports, the organisation known as 'Bhomse' placed these posters in the Aggyathuri area of Kamrup district, near Ganesh Mandir, which was once part of the Jalukbari constituency and is now part of Hajo.
The poster addresses by the name 'IKEN CHELENG' and images of three unidentified people.
The group did not specify any concrete cause for the warning, but it stated in Assamese (printed in English alphabets): "Himanta Biswa Sarma, whatever you are doing in Assam is not at all appreciated. Stop doing that right away or you will face consequences.”
Sources informed that a few locals in the morning hours spotted these posters and accordingly, informed the matter to the local police and media.
Meanwhile, local police team reached the spot and has begun an investigation into the incident.