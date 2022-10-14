Bihar Businessman Kidnapped in Guwahati, 1 Arrested

In a sensational incident, a coal trader has been allegedly kidnapped in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday evening.

The businessman has been identified as Arabindo Kumar Prasad. He is a resident of Bihar.

According to sources, the kidnappers have demanded Rs 2 crores from Arabindo’s family for releasing him.

Arabindo’s father Bharat Prasad has approached the police and lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

One kidnapper identified as Prince Pranjal has been arrested by the police.

Prince is reportedly a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He is currently being interrogated by the police.