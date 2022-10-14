Touched at Being Called Daughter of Assam: Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that she was touched at the gesture of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling her a ‘daughter of the state’ and made her feel at home.

Murmu lauded the Assam government for its various developmental projects, especially for tea workers and for women empowerment.

The Centre is also contributing its bit by boosting infrastructure, connectivity and all other sectors, she said after launching and laying foundation stones for various central and state government projects on the virtual mode at a programme here.

"I must thank the chief minister for calling me a ‘daughter of the state’ at the civic reception last night. It has touched my heart. The welcome I have received here has made me feel at home and I will return soon,” the President said on the concluding day of her two-day maiden trip to Assam after assuming office.

Murmu praised the state government’s initiatives for the tea garden workers’ development as she laid the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in tea garden areas through the virtual mode at the programme.

The president said she met some workers from different tea gardens earlier in the day and expressed satisfaction over the government's measures for strengthening education at the grassroots level.

A society that respects its women is considered a civilised one, she said appreciating the initiatives for women empowerment and mentioned the 3000 model Angwandai Centres whose foundation she laid as a step in that direction.