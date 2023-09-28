Bihar Man Found Hanging In Guwahati Dwelling; Cops Launch Probe

The body of a middle-aged man was found hanging at his residence in Guwahati’s Athgaon area on Thursday morning.
The deceased man has been identified as Arun Kumar Jaiswal, who hailed from Bihar and owned a small shop in Guwahati city.
According to information received, Jaiswal was found hanging inside the bathroom of his rented apartment located at Kedar road in city’s Athgaon area. He lived in the rented flat with his son, Binay Kumar Jaiswal.
It is suspected that Arun Kumar died by suicide, however, the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.
City police reached the scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation in this regard.