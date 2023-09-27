Assam Man Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nashik

Mystery shrouds the death of a person from Assam's Tamulpur whose body was found in Maharashtra's Nashik, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per preliminary reports, the deceased, a resident of Bareigaon in the Tamulpur district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, was found dead in Maharashtra's Nashik.
The deceased individual was identified by the police as one Khagen Bodo.
According to the information received, he had set out on September 20 and was traveling with a group of friends on a train. They were scheduled to reach Rajasthan where going to look for jobs.
They were passing through Nashik on their way when Bodo met with an untimely demise.
After the body of the deceased was recovered, Maharashtra Police called and informed the family members of the death.
However, the reason behind his death remains a mystery and will require further probe. Details will emerge in due course.