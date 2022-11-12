Bihar Man Kidnapped and Murdered in Guwahati, 2 Arrested

In a sensational incident, one person was kidnapped and murdered in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

The deceased victim has been identified as Jayvardhan Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The kidnappers threw the body of Jayvardhan into the Brahmaputra River after murdering him.

The kidnappers also looted lakhs of rupees from his ATM card.

According to reports, Jayvardhan was kidnapped from a Dimapur to Bihar bound train. Miscreants followed him from the Dimapur railway station and his phone was switched off after he reached the Guwahati railway station.

Meanwhile, the family members of Jayvardhan in Dimapur had filed a missing report.

The case was being investigated by GRP’s OC Prasenjit Das.

During the investigations, the police traced the location of Jayvardhan at Sualkuchi.

After conducting search operations in Sualkuchi, the police arrested Johor Ali and Ayub Ali.

Jayvardhan’s mobile phone also has been recovered from the duo’s possesion.