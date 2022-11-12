Assam Police Arrest 7 Traffickers Including Minor During Op in Udalguri

At least seven human traffickers including minor was arrested during an operation conducted by Assam Police in Udalguri district on Saturday.
According to sources, the operation was led by Officer-in-Charge of Paneri Police Station Sanjib Tareng where hidden and shocking information were unearthed.
A lot of illegal human trafficking was taking place in Paneri where young women and minors were being sold at Rs. 80,000-90,000 on written contracts.
These traffickers were hiding at tea estates in the area.
Notably, police rescued as many as 12 young from Zero in Arunachal Pradesh.
The traffickers identify themselves as guardians of the victims and sell them under written agreements.
Meanwhile, during the operation, police seized the contract papers, vehicles and several other documents.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.