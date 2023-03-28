Bihar Worker Dies at AIIMS Guwahati Construction Site

In a tragic incident, one construction worker lost his life in an accident at the construction site of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari.

According to information, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when three workers were loading goods from a truck.

The deceased person has been identified as Kameshwar Prasad Singh, a resident of Bihar.

While speaking on the incident, one worker said, “The incident occurred when three workers were loading goods from a truck. Unfortunately, heavy materials fell on Kameshwar after which he died on the spot. He was a resident of Bihar. We all are engaged in the construction work of the AIIMS Guwahati.”

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and registered a case in regard to the incident.

In yet another tragic incident, one worker died in an accident at Star Cement factory premises in Guwahati’s Sonapur on March 23. The deceased was identified as Subhas Mandal. He hailed from Alipurduar in West Bengal.

According to sources, the worker was hit by some iron object while the piling work was going on. Thereafter, he was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the victim could not survive and breathed his last on the way to the hospital.