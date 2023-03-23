Assam: Freak Accident Kills Worker in Sonapur’s Star Cement Factory

In yet another tragic incident, a worker died in an accident at Star Cement factory premises in Assam’s Sonapur while working.

The deceased was identified as Subhas Mandal. He hailed from Alipurduar in West Bengal.

According to sources, the worker was hit by some iron object while the piling work was going on. Thereafter, he was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the victim could not survive and breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Sources have also revealed that the authorities of Star Cement are trying to up the entire incident.

Earlier, on March 4, an employee of Chabua Air force died at the base after falling into a machine while he was doing his duty.

The deceased worker was identified as Pranab Dutta.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chabua Police Station right after the incident took place.

The incident has caused quite a stir among the other employees. The colleagues of the employee held a protest and demanded justice and compensation for the same.

Last year, in December, one person died after he got stuck inside a crushing machine in Assam’s Dima Hasao.