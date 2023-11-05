Bihar Youth Arrested With Ganja Weighing 60kg at Guwahati Railway Station

In yet another operation, Guwahati Police seized ganja weighing 60 kg at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.
According to sources, the police carried out an operation at the railway station and recovered the cannabis from a drug peddler hailing from Bihar.
The drug peddler, identified as Rahul Kumar Singh, brought the seized ganja from Bihar for peddling, however, his attempt failed after the police caught him at the railway station.
The police have arrested Rahul and initiated legal proceedings against him.
Earlier, Guwahati Police arrested a notorious drug peddler from Garigaon area with a huge quantity of cannabis on Saturday night.
Jalukbari Police carried out an operation in Garigaon area where they arrested the drug peddler, Biki Choudhury, with a huge quantity of cannabis. However, the father of the drug peddler fled from the scene after receiving clue of the operation.
Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case for further legal proceedings.