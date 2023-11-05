Guwahati Police Arrests Notorious Drug Peddler in Garigaon

Continuing their drive against drug peddling, Guwahati Police arrested a notorious drug peddler from Garigaon area with huge quantity of cannabis on Saturday night.
According to sources, Jalukbari Police carried out an operation in Garigaon area where they arrested the drug peddler, Biki Choudhury, with huge quantity of cannabis. However, the father of the drug peddler fled from the scene after receiving clue of the operation.
Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case for further legal proceedings.
It has come to the fore that earlier too Biki Choudhury was arrested in connection to allegations of drug peddling.
Last month, around 51 kg of ganja was seized near Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari locality. Based on the information, police led by the Churaibari in charge raided a car with the registration number AS 11EC-4166 and seized ganja from four packets stashed within a metal trunk box near the checkpoint.
Surprisingly, the drug peddlers smuggled the seized narcotics in a metal trunk box bearing the embossed name of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Karimganj Police had also arrested two traffickers including the driver for allegedly smuggling ganja.
The two arrested persons were identified as Bodiut Zaman and Anisul Islam. According to the police, they are both Guwahati residents.