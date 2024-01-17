Guwahati News

Bihu Booze Bonanza: Guwahati Sells Rs 12.5 Crore of Liquor in Two Days

Interestingly, the total amount of liquor sold in the state during the two days of Bihu was almost Rs 20 crore.
This year, the city of Guwahati sold Rs 12.5 crore worth of booze in two days (Uruka-Magh Bihu), according to the state excise department.

On January 14, liquor worth Rs 7.2 crore was sold in Guwahati in Uruka. On January 15, liquor was sold in Guwahati for Rs 4.6 crore.

Earlier, liquor worth Rs 7.80 crore was sold in Guwahati during the New Year.

Although Rs 12 crore in alcohol was sold, only 15 Drink and Drive incidents were registered in Guwahati during the two days of Bihu festivities.

Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two Days
