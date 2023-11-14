Guwahati News

Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two Days

On Sunday, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 71 lakh was sold, and the next day, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 11 lakh was sold.
Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two Days
Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two DaysRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

Guwahati’s Diwali celebrations reached a spirited high as the Excise Department has unveiled a new revelation – the city’s denizens indulged in alcoholic beverages worth Rs 6.8 crore in just two days of the festivities.

On Sunday, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 71 lakh was sold, and the next day, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 11 lakh was sold.

The remarkable statistics highlights the city’s exuberant celebration during the festival, as alcohol sales surge.

There has been a significant rise the numbers as compared to last year in 2022 when the city gulped liquor worth Rs 5.97 crore during Diwali, the per day sale being Rs 2.99 crore.

Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two Days
Assam: Kokrajhar BJP President Rajkumar Brahma Jumps Ship To BPF
Alcohol
Diwali

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/diwali-frenzy-guwahati-consumed-alcohol-worth-rs-68-crore-in-two-days
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com