Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Rs 6.8 Crore In Two Days

Guwahati’s Diwali celebrations reached a spirited high as the Excise Department has unveiled a new revelation – the city’s denizens indulged in alcoholic beverages worth Rs 6.8 crore in just two days of the festivities.
On Sunday, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 71 lakh was sold, and the next day, alcohol worth Rs 3 crore and 11 lakh was sold.
The remarkable statistics highlights the city’s exuberant celebration during the festival, as alcohol sales surge.
There has been a significant rise the numbers as compared to last year in 2022 when the city gulped liquor worth Rs 5.97 crore during Diwali, the per day sale being Rs 2.99 crore.