BIKALPA: Championing a Greener Tomorrow, One Bioenzyme at a Time

In a world increasingly concerned about the sustainability of its lifestyle choices, Bikalpa, led by visionary founder Bipasha Sarma, is emerging as a beacon of hope for the environmentally conscious. This innovative organization, with its roots in Guwahati, has carved a niche for itself by promoting eco-friendly practices, waste management, and natural product formulations.

This weekend, Bikalpa is making waves at the Nandinii Winter Wonderland event in Khanapara, showcasing its wide range of sulfate- and paraben-free alternatives. With their stall buzzing with curious visitors, Bikalpa is not just selling products but fostering a movement toward conscious consumption.

Why Go Sulfate- and Paraben-Free?

Sulfates, commonly found in shampoos and soaps, are known to strip natural oils from hair and skin, leading to irritation and dryness. Parabens, often used as preservatives in cosmetics, have raised concerns for potentially disrupting hormonal balance and harming aquatic ecosystems when washed away into water sources. Bipasha Sarma’s Bikalpa is at the forefront of providing solutions to these issues, offering safe and eco-friendly alternatives for personal care and cleaning.

A Visionary Leader

An optometrist by training, Bipasha has turned her passion for environmental sustainability into action. From conducting workshops on bioenzyme production from kitchen waste to running a zero-waste crockery and cutlery bank, she’s a hands-on eco-warrior. Her skill development programs have empowered over 600 hearing and speech-impaired children to create natural cleaners, making her a symbol of inclusive environmental activism.

Bipasha’s efforts extend beyond Guwahati, with her organization actively working across the North Eastern region to raise awareness about sustainable living and low-waste practices. As the head of the Eastern Zone of the Bioenzyme Entrepreneurs Academy, she has been a trailblazer in formulating all of Bikalpa’s natural and eco-friendly products herself.

Services That Make a Difference

Bikalpa’s offerings are as diverse as they are impactful:

• Home Composting 101 workshops, helping families turn organic waste into rich compost.

• Training sessions on creating natural cleaners, fertilizers, and soil boosters from kitchen scraps.

• Consultations for organizing low-waste events.

• A bioenzyme bank for ready access to natural cleaning alternatives.

Community Support at Its Core

Every contribution to Bikalpa is a step toward a greener tomorrow. By visiting their stall at the Nandinii Winter Wonderland or participating in their future workshops, Guwahati’s residents can join this eco-revolution.

For a city that is grappling with growing waste and pollution, Bikalpa is a refreshing reminder that small, thoughtful steps can create monumental change.

To learn more about Bikalpa’s initiatives or to join the movement, visit www.bikalpa.co.in or call 6901462361.