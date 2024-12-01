Young Artists Shine at Nandinii Winter Wonderland's Art Competition

Nandinii Winter Wonderland, became a hub of creativity and joy as it hosted an exciting art competition for children. The event, held amid a vibrant and festive atmosphere, showcased the artistic brilliance of young talents across three age groups.

The competition was divided into three groups based on classes, each with a unique theme designed to spark creativity and awareness:

Group A: For students from Class 1 to Class 3, the topic was Village Life/Scenic Beauty, inspiring young minds to portray serene rural landscapes and nature's charm.

Group B: For students from Class 4 to Class 6, the topic was Wildlife, bringing the animal kingdom alive on paper with vivid colors and imagination.

Group C: For students from Class 7 to Class 10, the topic was Climate Change, encouraging older participants to reflect on and depict one of the most critical global issues of our time.

Participants brought these themes to life with remarkable skill and creativity, leaving spectators in awe. The vibrant artworks adorned the venue, capturing the beauty of the themes and the enthusiasm of the young artists.

An organizer added, “We wanted the competition to blend fun and awareness, and the themes reflect our commitment to fostering creativity and responsibility among children.”

The art competition was one of many attractions at Nandinii Winter Wonderland, making it a memorable experience for families and young participants alike. It beautifully celebrated the joy of the season and the boundless potential of the next generation of artists.