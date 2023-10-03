Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Guwahati

In an incident of broad-daylight theft that took place at the Balipara area of Maligaon in Guwahati city, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a chain from a woman’s neck on Tuesday.
Following the incident, the victim reached the Jalukbari Police Station and lodged a complaint in regard to the same.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
Further details awaited.
Earlier on August 12, two bike-borne men snatched gold chains from two women at gunpoint in Guwahati’s Borbari area.
The incident was reported at 6 am in the morning when the miscreants in a black and red bike snatched the gold chains from their necks at gunpoint in Borbari area.