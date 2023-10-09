Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain from Woman Lawyer at Gunpoint in Guwahati

Amid back-to-back operations against robbers and chain snatchers in Guwahati city, two bike-borne armed miscreants snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate at gunpoint.
The incident was reported at the morning hours in Guwahati’s Rajgarh by-lane number 12.
The victim identified as Momita Bora informed the media that she was out for a morning walk when she spotted two unidentified youths constantly staring at her.
Initially, the victim didn’t pay much attention, however, after she returned back home from the morning walk, one of the miscreants came down from the bike and snatched her gold chain.
The victim woman did make an attempt to catch the miscreants, but, one of them pulled out a handmade pistol from his pocket and placed it on her chest to flee the scene.
The miscreant then pushed her back due to which she fell down and sustained major injuries on her leg, wrist and hand.
Further describing the miscreants, the victim stated that they were neatly dressed and appeared to be marketing representatives. She further stated that one of the miscreants was most likely an Assamese individual, while the other was not.