GRP Seize 13 Gold Biscuits at Guwahati Railway Station, 1 Arrested

Large quantities of gold weighing over one kilogram were seized at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday, officials informed.
According to the information received, government railway police (GRP) officials at the Guwahati Railway Station carried out an operation and seized the gold consignment.
Officials said that the seized consignment contained as many as 13 gold biscuits, all of which were found to weigh around 1.5 kilograms. Subsequently, officials seized the consignment.
The operation was carried out and the gold consignment was seized from the Agartala Deodhar Express, said the officials.
Meanwhile, the gold was found in possession of one Amarnath Ashok Sawant. Officials informed that the person was accused of smuggling gold out of Assam and to other parts of the country. He had been running his operations for some time, however, was finally caught in the drive.
He was arrested by the GRP police personnel and taken in for questioning in connection with the matter, added the officials.