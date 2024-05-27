Guwahati News

Biker Injured as Giant Tree Collapses in Guwahati’s VIP Road

The injured biker has been swiftly transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention, where they will receive specialized care.
In a shocking incident on VIP Road in the Guwahati city, a massive tree fell on a moving bike, causing severe injuries to the rider. The tree, which was dry, succumbed to the relentless combination of rain and wind, collapsing onto the busy road.

The aftermath of the tree collapse has led to a halt in the transportation system in the affected area, causing disruption to commuters and travelers. The concerned authorities along with city police are on-site managing the situation and working to clear the debris to restore normalcy.

