Cyclone Remal Impact: Train Services Resume With Some Exceptions

Following the disruption caused by Cyclone Remal, train services in the affected regions have been gradually restored, bringing relief to passengers stranded due to the adverse weather conditions. However, while most trains have resumed operations, a few exceptions remain in place.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced the reinstatement of several train services that were earlier suspended due to the cyclone. Notably, trains originally canceled on May 28, 2024, have largely resumed, except for six specific routes. These routes include:
1. Train no. 05637 (Naharlagun - Silchar) Express
2. Train no. 15704 (Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri) Express
3. Train no. 07514 (Bamanhat – Siliguri Jn.) DEMU
4. Train no. 05687 (Dullabcherra - Silchar) Passenger
5. Train no. 05660 (Vangaichungpao - Silchar) Passenger
6. Train no. 05568 (Bhairabi - Silchar) Passenger
Furthermore, train services canceled on May 29, 2024, have also been restored, bringing further relief to travelers in the region.
A comprehensive list of the restored train services includes:
1. Train no. 05421/22 (Malda Town – Balurghat – Malda Town) Express
2. Train no. 15464/63 (Siliguri Jn. – Balurghat – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express
3. Train no. 15467 (Siliguri Jn. - Bamanhat) Intercity Express
4. Train no. 05465/66 (Alipurduar Jn. – Bamanhat – Alipurduar Jn.)
5. Train no. 15723/24 (Jogbani – Siliguri Town - Jogbani) Intercity Express
6. Train no. 07520 (Siliguri Jn. – Malda Court) DEMU
7. Train no. 07508 (Siliguri Jn. - Radhikapur) DEMU
8. Train no. 75741/42 (Siliguri Jn. – Dhubri – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express
9. Train no. 15777/78 (New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) Intercity Express
10. Train no. 15767/68 (Siliguri Jn. – Alipurduar Jn. – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express
11. Train no. 15703 (New Jalpaiguri - Bongaigaon) Intercity Express
12. Train no. 07513 (Siliguri Jn. - Bamanhat) DEMU
13. Train no. 15615/16 (Guwahati –Silchar - Guwahati) Express
14. Train no. 15664/63 (Silchar – Agartala - Silchar) Intercity Express
15. Train no. 05682 (Silchar - Maishashan) Passenger
16. Train no. 05659 (Silchar - Vangaichungpao) Passenger
17. Train no. 05567 (Silchar - Bhairabi) Passenger
18. Train no. 07684/83 (Agartala – Sabroom - Agratala) DEMU
19. Train no. 07688/87 (Agartala – Sabroom - Agratala) DEMU
20. Train no. 07690/89 (Agartala – Sabroom - Agratala) DEMU
Additionally, certain train services have been restored with staggered schedules. These include:
1. Train no. 05683 (Maishashan- Silchar) Passenger, train no. 05688 (Silchar - Dullabcherra) Passenger, and train no. 05638 (Silchar - Naharlagun) Express, commencing journey on 27 May, 2024.
2. Train no. 07519 (Malda Court – Siliguri Jn.) DEMU and train no. 07507 (Radhikapur – Siliguri Jn.), commencing journey on 28 May, 2024.
3. Train no. 15468 (Balurghat – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express, commencing journey on 27 and 29 May, 2024.
This comprehensive restoration of train services comes as a relief to commuters and signifies a step towards normalcy in the wake of Cyclone Remal's disruption. Travelers are advised to check the latest updates and schedules before planning their journeys to ensure a smooth travel experience.