Biker Killed in Fatal Accident at Ganeshguri Flyover in Guwahati

A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday evening at the flyover in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, resulting in the death of a biker on the spot.
The incident happened when a speeding four-wheeler rammed into the motorcycle, dragging it for a considerable distance.
The motorcycle, registered as AS 01FF 6642, was severely damaged, and the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.
The accident caused significant traffic congestion along the RG Baruah road, affecting connectivity with GS Road at Ganeshguri roundabout.
The city traffic police are investigating the incident and have urged witnesses to come forward with any information regarding the driver or the vehicle involved.