Guwahati: E-Rickshaw Driver Injured as NH-37 Pothole Causes Another Accident

A massive pothole in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area has become a major hazard for commuters, leading to frequent accidents along National Highway 37.
On Friday morning, an e-rickshaw driver was critically injured when his vehicle fell into the pothole while passing through the area. He was rescued by bystanders and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Residents in the area have voiced growing concerns who report frequent accidents in the area. Many fear that a more serious incident could occur if the issue is not addressed sooner.
Frustrated residents have criticized the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to repair the road, despite repeated accidents. They are now urging them to take immediate action to prevent further mishaps.