Caught On Cam: Bikers Snatch Woman's Bag In Guwahati's Beltola

In a CCTV footage, the bikers can be seen snatching the bag from the woman before speeding away.

The woman was caught off guard and tried to resist but was unsuccessful. According to information, the woman had important documents, cash and her mobile phone in the purse.

Fortunately, the woman was unharmed during the ordeal.

The harrowing incident has created a sense of terror among locals who have urged the police to act swiftly against these malefactors.