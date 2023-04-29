Caught On Cam: Bikers Snatch Woman's Bag In Guwahati's Beltola

A woman was robbed of her purse by bike-borne bag snatchers in Guwahati’s Beltola area on Saturday morning. The incident was reported from Chandan Nagar area in Beltola today morning at around 7.30 am.
In a CCTV footage, the bikers can be seen snatching the bag from the woman before speeding away.
The woman was caught off guard and tried to resist but was unsuccessful. According to information, the woman had important documents, cash and her mobile phone in the purse.
Fortunately, the woman was unharmed during the ordeal.
The harrowing incident has created a sense of terror among locals who have urged the police to act swiftly against these malefactors.
Earlier this year, a person was injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants during an attempted heist in Assam’s Dhekiajuli.
The incident took place at Mitham in Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district wherein a gang of miscreants arrived and shot at the owner of a jewellery shop with an objective to loot him.
The victim man was identified as Nirbhas Karmakar. He sustained bullet wounds to his hand in the firing incident. Following the shooting, he was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for medical treatment.
However, it is unclear whether the miscreants were successful in the armed robbery attempt.