Birubari Eviction Drive: 11 Houses Razed Amid Tight Security

The administration on Friday bulldozed at least 11 houses in Guwahati’s Birubari Trunk Factory area, pressing ahead despite ongoing legal proceedings.

The operation, backed by a heavy police presence, began early in the morning, with bulldozers clearing structures that had been marked for removal. Officials stated that prior eviction notices were issued nearly 25 days ago, instructing residents to vacate the premises.

Out of 69 affected households, 45 families had moved the Gauhati High Court seeking relief. However, for those who had not filed petitions, the eviction was carried out without delay.

Despite mounting tension, authorities went ahead with the demolition a day after serving the final notice on Thursday.